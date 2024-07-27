Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 9,035 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,284 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,035 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 928,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,219,000 after purchasing an additional 17,431 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 38,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Hawaiian stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average of $21.42. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $26.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.99.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.41 million. Equities analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FHB. Barclays lowered their price target on First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $25.50 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $21.50.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

