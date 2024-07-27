Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 996 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,349 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,171,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,291.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 215,372 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,590,000 after purchasing an additional 199,897 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 189,050 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 11,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on AAL shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $10.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.44. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $14.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

About American Airlines Group

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.