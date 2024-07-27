Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous target price of $54.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moelis & Company from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of MC opened at $68.14 on Thursday. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $38.58 and a 1 year high of $68.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.30.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $264.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Moelis & Company’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $2,159,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,965.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $2,470,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $2,159,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,965.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 14.0% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 755,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,960,000 after purchasing an additional 29,532 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,534,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 436,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

