Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $134.50, but opened at $150.15. Mohawk Industries shares last traded at $157.59, with a volume of 566,934 shares traded.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MHK. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James raised Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total value of $201,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,673,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mohawk Industries

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 27.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 32,500.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Stock Up 19.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.