Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) PT Lowered to $56.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TAP. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.47.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $54.33 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $49.19 and a 1-year high of $70.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 32,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 46.6% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

