Monarch Casino & Resort’s (MCRI) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Macquarie

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Macquarie in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $76.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.35% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Insider Activity

NASDAQ MCRI opened at $77.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.74. Monarch Casino & Resort has a twelve month low of $56.25 and a twelve month high of $78.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.90.

In other news, CEO John Farahi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $136,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,721,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 24.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Monarch Casino & Resort

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCRI. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,562,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,307,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,187,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,396,000 after buying an additional 42,235 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,822,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter valued at about $872,000. 62.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

