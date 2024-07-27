Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (BATS:TMFG) Trading 0.6% Higher

Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (BATS:TMFG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.83 and last traded at $29.80. 10,240 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.61.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 254,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 13,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000.

The Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (TMFG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global companies of any size with quality growth characteristics, selected based on qualitative and quantitative factors. TMFG was launched on Jun 17, 2014 and is managed by Motley Fool.

