Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Cormark raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$18.75 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$18.33.

Mullen Group Trading Up 1.3 %

MTL opened at C$14.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.95. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$12.47 and a one year high of C$16.02. The stock has a market cap of C$1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.81.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$462.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$501.00 million. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 1.2780488 EPS for the current year.

Mullen Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mullen Group news, Senior Officer Carson Paul Urlacher purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.90 per share, with a total value of C$322,500.00. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

