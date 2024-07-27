Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$17.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$14.50.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$18.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mullen Group

Mullen Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE:MTL opened at C$14.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.95. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$12.47 and a one year high of C$16.02.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.05). Mullen Group had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of C$462.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$501.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 1.2780488 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mullen Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

Insider Activity at Mullen Group

In related news, Senior Officer Carson Paul Urlacher bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.90 per share, with a total value of C$322,500.00. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mullen Group

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.