Nack Y. Paek Sells 18,287 Shares of MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) Stock

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 18,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $561,593.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,317,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,473,108.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

MetroCity Bankshares Trading Up 3.9 %

MCBS opened at $31.97 on Friday. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.71. The firm has a market cap of $805.96 million, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.60.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $59.67 million during the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 14.02%.

MetroCity Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. MetroCity Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 40.61%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of MetroCity Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetroCity Bankshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $998,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. 25.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

