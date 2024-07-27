Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.14.

NSSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Napco Security Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Napco Security Technologies news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 250,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $11,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,406,010 shares in the company, valued at $62,145,642. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,504,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 691,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,672,000 after purchasing an additional 434,164 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 883,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,268,000 after acquiring an additional 291,920 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 588.0% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 234,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,421,000 after acquiring an additional 200,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $6,833,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $55.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.62. Napco Security Technologies has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $57.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.44.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.16 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 30.50%. Napco Security Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

