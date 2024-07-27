Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Nasdaq has increased its dividend by an average of 10.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Nasdaq has a dividend payout ratio of 31.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nasdaq to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $66.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.90 and a 200-day moving average of $59.77. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $67.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $181,826.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,710.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NDAQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

