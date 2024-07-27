Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Sets New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $65.58 and last traded at $65.55, with a volume of 31612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.73.

The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDAQ has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $181,826.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 7.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 240,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,797 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,949,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 312.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 183,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,601,000 after purchasing an additional 139,228 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 415,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,134,000 after purchasing an additional 46,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Nasdaq by 237.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 21,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

