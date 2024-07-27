National Bankshares Boosts Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target to C$175.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$159.00 to C$175.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

L has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$157.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$148.27 to C$161.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$159.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$172.00 to C$186.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$176.43.

Shares of TSE L opened at C$168.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$160.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$150.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of C$110.52 and a 1 year high of C$171.99.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.70 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.29 billion. Loblaw Companies had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 18.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Loblaw Companies will post 8.3923706 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a $0.513 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

In other news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 32,500 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.01, for a total transaction of C$5,070,380.25. In related news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.01, for a total value of C$5,070,380.25. Also, Senior Officer Frank Gambioli sold 14,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$157.00, for a total transaction of C$2,329,880.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,929 shares of company stock valued at $13,160,644. Insiders own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

