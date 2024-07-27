Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Declares Dividend of $0.08

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0773 per share on Friday, August 16th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This is an increase from Naturgy Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Naturgy Energy Group Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS GASNY opened at $4.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.84. Naturgy Energy Group has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $6.12.
Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile
