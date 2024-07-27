Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Declares Dividend of $0.08

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0773 per share on Friday, August 16th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This is an increase from Naturgy Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Naturgy Energy Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GASNY opened at $4.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.84. Naturgy Energy Group has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $6.12.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Distribution Networks and Energy Markets segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the maritime transport business; management conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

