NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Receives GBX 319.29 Average PT from Analysts

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 319.29 ($4.13).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NWG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Shore Capital cut shares of NatWest Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 330 ($4.27) price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.53) to GBX 370 ($4.79) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NatWest Group

Insider Activity

NatWest Group Price Performance

In other NatWest Group news, insider Patrick Flynn purchased 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 316 ($4.09) per share, for a total transaction of £3,077.84 ($3,980.65). In related news, insider Mark Seligman acquired 159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.92) per share, with a total value of £481.77 ($623.09). Also, insider Patrick Flynn bought 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 316 ($4.09) per share, for a total transaction of £3,077.84 ($3,980.65). Corporate insiders own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWG stock opened at GBX 361.90 ($4.68) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 770.00, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 318.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 276.01. NatWest Group has a one year low of GBX 168 ($2.17) and a one year high of GBX 368.90 ($4.77).

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,617.02%.

About NatWest Group

(Get Free Report

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.