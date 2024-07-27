Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Sets New 52-Week High at $112.77

Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $112.77 and last traded at $112.77, with a volume of 7844 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NNI. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Nelnet from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Nelnet Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 48.33 and a current ratio of 48.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.88.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.44. Nelnet had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $579.96 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nelnet, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Nelnet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.27%.

Insider Transactions at Nelnet

In other Nelnet news, Director Kathleen Anne Farrell sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $172,941.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,626.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nelnet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNI. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the fourth quarter worth $1,018,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nelnet by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $183,194,000 after buying an additional 12,187 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Nelnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,461,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Nelnet by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

