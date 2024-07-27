Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nestlé from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Nestlé from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold.
Nestlé Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Nestlé
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at $1,074,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Nestlé by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 783,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,255,000 after purchasing an additional 27,888 shares in the last quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nestlé in the 1st quarter valued at about $640,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,100,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Nestlé Company Profile
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.
