Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

UBS Group cut shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nestlé from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nestlé by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nestlé in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 242.9% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Nestlé Company Profile
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.
