New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.67

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.67 and last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 67361 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of New Found Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

New Found Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.36.

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Analysts predict that New Found Gold Corp. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFGC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in New Found Gold by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,805,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,948,000 after buying an additional 348,520 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in New Found Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in New Found Gold by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Found Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in New Found Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 3.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Found Gold Company Profile

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

Further Reading

