New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $10.94, but opened at $9.19. New York Community Bancorp shares last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 1,960,331 shares traded.

The financial services provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $671.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.47 million. New York Community Bancorp had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NYCB. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 108,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 47,996 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,069,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 173,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Finally, MWA Asset Management bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 374.00 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

New York Community Bancorp shares are scheduled to reverse split on Wednesday, July 31st. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Thursday, June 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 30th.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

