Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Given New $57.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Newmont from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $46.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $48.97.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Newmont will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $547,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,964,788.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Newmont by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 170,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 36,645 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 292,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after acquiring an additional 58,217 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,280,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,009,000 after acquiring an additional 325,320 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Newmont by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 795,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,926,000 after acquiring an additional 94,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

See Also

