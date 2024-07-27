NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.45-3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.69. NextEra Energy also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.23-3.43 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an overweight rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $74.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.05. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $80.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $152.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

