NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $71.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock. NIKE traded as low as $70.91 and last traded at $71.31, with a volume of 1930106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.09.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on NIKE from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.30.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

Institutional Trading of NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 323,660 shares of company stock worth $27,973,033. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in NIKE by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,878 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.75. The company has a market cap of $109.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

