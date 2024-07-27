Northeast Bank (NBN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 29th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Northeast Bank alerts:

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $66.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share.

Northeast Bank Price Performance

NASDAQ:NBN opened at $72.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.85. Northeast Bank has a 1-year low of $42.43 and a 1-year high of $73.79.

Northeast Bank Dividend Announcement

About Northeast Bank

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.55%.

(Get Free Report)

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.