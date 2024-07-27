Northeast Bank (NBN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 29th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $66.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share.
Northeast Bank Price Performance
NASDAQ:NBN opened at $72.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.85. Northeast Bank has a 1-year low of $42.43 and a 1-year high of $73.79.
Northeast Bank Dividend Announcement
About Northeast Bank
Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.
