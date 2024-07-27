Northeast Bank (NBN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 29th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $66.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS.
Shares of NBN opened at $72.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.85. Northeast Bank has a 52-week low of $42.43 and a 52-week high of $73.79.
Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.
