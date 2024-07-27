NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX) Stock Price Down 7.5%

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (CVE:NCX – Get Free Report) fell 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49. 108,460 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 161,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Get NorthIsle Copper and Gold alerts:

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market cap of C$119.02 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.43.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at NorthIsle Copper and Gold

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Company Profile

In other NorthIsle Copper and Gold news, Senior Officer Ian Chang bought 217,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, with a total value of C$73,780.00. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc, a junior resources company, engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal property is the North Island project consisting of approximately 34,000 hectares located on Northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NorthIsle Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthIsle Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.