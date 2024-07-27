Northland Capmk Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Get Calix alerts:

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Calix in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Northland Capmk analyst T. Savageaux now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Calix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Calix’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Calix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $198.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CALX has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Calix from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Calix from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Calix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Calix stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.46. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 118.32 and a beta of 1.76. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Calix by 13,787.5% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Calix by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Calix by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

