Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Northland Power in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Northland Power’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NPI. Scotiabank upped their target price on Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Desjardins upped their target price on Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. CIBC upped their target price on Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.50.

Northland Power Price Performance

Shares of TSE NPI opened at C$23.19 on Friday. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$19.36 and a 1-year high of C$26.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$23.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.13, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C($0.26). Northland Power had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of C$754.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$684.27 million.

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Power’s payout ratio is currently -171.43%.

Northland Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.