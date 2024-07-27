Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $442.12, but opened at $460.93. Northrop Grumman shares last traded at $464.77, with a volume of 78,048 shares changing hands.

The aerospace company reported $6.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.34 earnings per share.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 57.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $565.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $515.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1,402.9% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $870,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $778,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7,574.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 123,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,879,000 after purchasing an additional 122,026 shares during the period. Finally, Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $441.47 and its 200 day moving average is $455.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.33.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

