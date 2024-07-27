NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI) Trading 20.5% Higher

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (CVE:NCI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 20.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.94. Approximately 74,642 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 78,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

NTG Clarity Networks Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.90 million, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.94.

NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.76 million for the quarter.

NTG Clarity Networks Company Profile

NTG Clarity Networks Inc provides telecommunications engineering, information technology, networking, and related software solutions worldwide. Its products include NTGapps, that designs to simplify the telecom digital transformation by providing digital application template; StageEM, an enterprise solution that covers project portfolio management, demand and capacity, analytic and dashboard, and decision-making using real-time data; Workflow Management solution, which enable organization to design, deploy, execute, monitor, and analyze their business process; Network Inventory Management solution that covers network, service, and resource for organization; and Partner Relationship Management solution, which covers the value chain of partnership and enable vendor to manage their strategic partner.

