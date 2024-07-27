Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.74 and last traded at $30.48. Approximately 7,129 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 168,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.23.

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.45.

About Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF

The Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NUGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in large-cap US stocks selected for growth, quality, and value factors. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

