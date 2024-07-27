nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd reduced its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 83.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 11,841 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVT opened at $70.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.25. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $86.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.99.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $874.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.14 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 22.16%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVT. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

