O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,753 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,971,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,748,007,000 after purchasing an additional 187,022 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,290,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407,289 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,640,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,010 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,038,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,902,000 after acquiring an additional 43,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,623,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,032,000 after acquiring an additional 338,194 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WPC. Scotiabank upped their target price on W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $60.64 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $73.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.76 and its 200-day moving average is $57.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.32%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

