O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 50,964 Shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) by 220.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 50,964 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of Superior Group of Companies worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SGC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $462,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $597,000. Institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGC opened at $20.56 on Friday. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $21.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $344.38 million, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Superior Group of Companies ( NASDAQ:SGC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.17. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $138.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.08 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGC. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Superior Group of Companies Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

