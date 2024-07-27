O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,268 Shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 140,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tile Shop were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTSH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tile Shop in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tile Shop during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Tile Shop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Tile Shop by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Tile Shop by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $67,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,058,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,652,172.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 923,828 shares of company stock worth $6,234,036. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTSH opened at $7.01 on Friday. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $7.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average is $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $312.16 million, a P/E ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.43.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

