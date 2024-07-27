O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 195.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,001 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $135,347,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $41,212,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,875,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,102,000 after acquiring an additional 728,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1,029.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 716,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,559,000 after acquiring an additional 653,091 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $4,319,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,670.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FNF shares. StockNews.com lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $54.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $55.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.61.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

