O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Stewart Information Services worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the first quarter worth $283,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Stewart Information Services from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Stewart Information Services from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

NYSE STC opened at $73.26 on Friday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $74.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.32 and a 200-day moving average of $62.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.13). Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

