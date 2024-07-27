O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,141 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,579,938 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,020,431,000 after purchasing an additional 215,207 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $212,900,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,096,993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $162,190,000 after purchasing an additional 68,879 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $150,958,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $48,466,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $58.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.96.

WDC stock opened at $68.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.79 and a 200 day moving average of $67.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $81.55.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.42. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.57) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $29,902.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,473.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,473.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,973,158.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,626,898.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,488 shares of company stock worth $2,020,143. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

