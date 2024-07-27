O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after buying an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $925,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 65,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,442,000 after acquiring an additional 25,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2,984.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,479,000 after acquiring an additional 424,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $210.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.64. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $164.00 and a one year high of $261.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $981.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LECO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Lincoln Electric from $252.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.71.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

