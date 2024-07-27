O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 14,124 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 186.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,124 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 55,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

SCHA opened at $51.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.45. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $51.96.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

