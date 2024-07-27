O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 39,706 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,706 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 115,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 101,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 11,415 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,728,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,193,000 after purchasing an additional 85,846 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.16.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 234.06% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $659.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.08 million. On average, analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMRX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

