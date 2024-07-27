O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 5,083 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 138.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $119.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.07. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $99.03 and a 52 week high of $122.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.