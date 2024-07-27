O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 31,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of John Wiley & Sons at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in John Wiley & Sons by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,466,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,180,000 after purchasing an additional 123,637 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 4th quarter worth $6,779,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in John Wiley & Sons by 5,897.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $47.40 on Friday. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.67.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $468.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.70 million. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 10.69% and a positive return on equity of 18.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.3525 dividend. This is an increase from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is presently -38.74%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

