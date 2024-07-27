O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,643 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of Quad/Graphics worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Quad/Graphics in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Quad/Graphics by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 21,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Quad/Graphics in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Quad/Graphics in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Quad/Graphics by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares during the period. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:QUAD opened at $5.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.25. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

Quad/Graphics ( NYSE:QUAD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $654.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.30 million. Analysts forecast that Quad/Graphics, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Quad/Graphics in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Quad/Graphics from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Quad/Graphics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

