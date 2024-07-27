O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 67.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $5,560,000. Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,686,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,951,899,000 after acquiring an additional 170,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $100,344.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,229 shares in the company, valued at $775,042.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,260.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:EXR opened at $164.61 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.19 and a 1 year high of $171.46. The stock has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.36.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.32%.

About Extra Space Storage

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.