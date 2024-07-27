O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Ovintiv by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 186,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Ovintiv by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Ovintiv by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Ovintiv by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Ovintiv by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

OVV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $46.06 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.68 and a fifty-two week high of $55.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 2.63.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 18.12%. Equities analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $204,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

