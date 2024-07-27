O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Scholastic worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Scholastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 4,475.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Iole Lucchese acquired 1,654 shares of Scholastic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,430.46. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,264 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,264,309.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Warwick Peter purchased 1,674 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.46 per share, for a total transaction of $50,990.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,470.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Scholastic Stock Performance

Shares of SCHL stock opened at $31.58 on Friday. Scholastic Co. has a 52-week low of $28.64 and a 52-week high of $45.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.82 million, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.67.

Scholastic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Scholastic Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

