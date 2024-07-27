O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CoreCivic worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CXW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 1,050.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,138,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,603,000 after buying an additional 2,865,763 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 688,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after buying an additional 92,112 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 1,284.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 545,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after buying an additional 506,522 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 11.4% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 530,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after buying an additional 54,377 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 1.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 516,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CXW opened at $14.62 on Friday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.87.

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $500.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.93 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 19,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $302,082.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 361,628 shares in the company, valued at $5,489,513.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 19,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $302,082.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 361,628 shares in the company, valued at $5,489,513.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,573.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CXW shares. Wedbush cut shares of CoreCivic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Noble Financial lowered shares of CoreCivic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

