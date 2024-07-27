O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in United Airlines by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,159,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,170 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in United Airlines by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,143,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,974,000 after purchasing an additional 812,257 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,223,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,737,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Airlines by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,725,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,176,000 after buying an additional 26,488 shares during the period. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,381,000 after buying an additional 129,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wolfe Research raised United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

UAL opened at $47.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.44. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $56.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

